OTCMKTS:PSSMF (OTCMKTS:PSSMF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2022

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:PSSMF (OTCMKTS:PSSMFGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a 8.50 price target on the stock.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:PSSMF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:PSSMF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.