OTCMKTS:PSSMF (OTCMKTS:PSSMF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:PSSMF (OTCMKTS:PSSMF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a 8.50 price target on the stock.
