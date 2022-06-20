Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.70

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 54217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.85 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.89.

About Panthera Resources (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

