Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:PK opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

