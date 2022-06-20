Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.96

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 3700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00.
Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parkit Enterprise Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
