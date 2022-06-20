Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.96

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 3700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parkit Enterprise Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.