Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,593.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGPHF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Partners Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $894.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,069.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,289.54. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $847.58 and a 1-year high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

