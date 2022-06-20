Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a $35.00 target price by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $27.94. 28,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

