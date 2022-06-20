Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

Get Pelangio Exploration alerts:

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile (CVE:PX)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.