Peter Christie Buys 189,235 Shares of NEXION Group Ltd (ASX:NNG) Stock

NEXION Group Ltd (ASX:NNG – Get Rating) insider Peter Christie acquired 189,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$13,057.22 ($9,067.51).

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

NEXION Group Company Profile

NEXION Group Ltd, an information technology service provider, offers compute and data storage equipment as a service primarily in Australia. The company offers private cloud infrastructure integrated with public cloud services to form the NEXION OneCloud, a hybrid cloud solution. It also provides project management services to migrate customers to its Hybrid Cloud platform, as well as associated equipment and support services; and local and global SD-WAN to connect customer premises and equipment to its Hybrid Cloud.

