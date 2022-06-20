Peter Christie Buys 189,235 Shares of NEXION Group Ltd (ASX:NNG) Stock

NEXION Group Ltd (ASX:NNG – Get Rating) insider Peter Christie acquired 189,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$13,057.22 ($9,067.51).
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.
NEXION Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NEXION Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXION Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.