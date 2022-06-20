Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 180,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,319,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$149.89 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

