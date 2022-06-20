Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 180,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,319,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$149.89 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile (CVE:PQE)
Featured Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.