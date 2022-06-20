Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Petrus Resources in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Petrus Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE PRQ opened at C$2.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$290.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.76. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In other Petrus Resources news, Senior Officer Mathew Wong sold 13,400 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$29,882.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,659.34.

Petrus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.