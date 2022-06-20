Piper Sandler Reiterates “$48.00” Price Target for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been assigned a $48.00 price target by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WFC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.62.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,853,701. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

