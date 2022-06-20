PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.