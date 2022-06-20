Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 37850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

Portofino Resources Company Profile (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

