Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 37850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.
Portofino Resources Company Profile (CVE:POR)
See Also
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Portofino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portofino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.