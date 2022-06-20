Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $90.08

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$90.08 and last traded at C$90.53, with a volume of 8794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.71.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$150.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$101.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.52%.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

