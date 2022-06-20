Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given a $149.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) received a $149.00 price objective from stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.
Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.36. The stock had a trading volume of 216,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,908. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.52.
In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Prologis by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Prologis by 35,701.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
