Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Set at $348.00 by Evercore ISI

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $348.00 price target by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.09.
PSA traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.54. 21,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,153. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.90. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
