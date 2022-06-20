Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.
Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile (CVE:PTU)
