PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) PT Set at $37.00 by Piper Sandler

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a $37.00 price target by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of PRTC stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.87. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $56.46.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

