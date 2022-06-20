Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advent Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 402.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ ADN opened at $2.89 on Monday. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advent Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Advent Technologies by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

