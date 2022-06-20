Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unity Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Unity Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on U. Citigroup reduced their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

U opened at $35.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.08. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,386. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Unity Software by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,537,000 after acquiring an additional 350,006 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 888.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

