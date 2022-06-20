Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VET. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of VET opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

