Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vermilion Energy Inc. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report released on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VET. TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.10.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$24.36 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.06 and a 12-month high of C$31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

