Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for CureVac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for CureVac’s current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CureVac’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

CVAC stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.32. CureVac has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $76.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2,929.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 220,107 shares in the last quarter.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

