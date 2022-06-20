Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Entergy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.93.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $102.46 on Monday. Entergy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.10%.

In related news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,337,828 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

