Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Flagstar Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FBC. B. Riley cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $700,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

