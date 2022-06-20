Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.12 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $16.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.77.

NYSE HCA opened at $173.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $169.13 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.