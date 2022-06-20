Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Increased by Wedbush

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roblox in a report released on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roblox from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

NYSE RBLX opened at $26.87 on Monday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

