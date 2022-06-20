Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sprinklr, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CXM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -18.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after buying an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after buying an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after buying an additional 2,966,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $17,628,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $273,574.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,168.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488 over the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.