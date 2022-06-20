Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Issued By William Blair

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 15th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Sprinklr stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

