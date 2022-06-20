Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $149.71 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

