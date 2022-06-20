Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.94 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 518.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 111,775 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93,694 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,018 shares of the airline’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

