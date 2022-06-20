Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of CUBI opened at $34.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%.

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 71.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 238,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 39.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

