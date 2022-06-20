Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Home Point Capital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

HMPT stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

