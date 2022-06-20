Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of AEO opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,414,000 after buying an additional 335,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after buying an additional 931,001 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after buying an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $368,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

