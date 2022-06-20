QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) Insider Acquires A$28,039.78 in Stock

QEM Limited (ASX:QEM – Get Rating) insider David Fitch acquired 138,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$28,039.78 ($19,472.07).

David Fitch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QEM alerts:

On Tuesday, April 19th, David Fitch acquired 174,115 shares of QEM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$42,484.06 ($29,502.82).

On Thursday, March 31st, David Fitch bought 120,196 shares of QEM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$28,606.65 ($19,865.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.55.

QEM Limited explores for and develops vanadium and oil shale project in Australia. Its flagship project is the Julia Creek oil shale and vanadium project covering an area of 249.6 square kilometers located in the Julia Creek area of North Western Queensland, Australia. The company was formerly known as Queensland Energy & Minerals Pty Ltd and changed its name to QEM Limited in August 2018.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.