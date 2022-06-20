Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Senior Officer Rish Malhotra Acquires 20,000 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rish Malhotra purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at C$83,935.79.

QTRH traded up C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,186. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.85 and a 52-week high of C$2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Quarterhill and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

