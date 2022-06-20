Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Rating Increased to Buy at National Bankshares

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Quebecor stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. 9,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

