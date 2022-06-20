Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Buy

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QBCRF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Quebecor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of Quebecor stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

