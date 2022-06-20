Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.BGet Rating) traded up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.03 and last traded at C$29.87. 168,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 757,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Quebecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

