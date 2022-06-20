Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) traded up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.03 and last traded at C$29.87. 168,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 757,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Quebecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

