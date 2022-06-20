Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coupa Software (COUP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP):

6/7/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $90.00.

6/7/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $85.00.

6/3/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $84.00.

5/31/2022 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Coupa Software is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Coupa Software was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $83.00.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 86,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Get Coupa Software Incorporated alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,906 shares of company stock worth $300,564 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.