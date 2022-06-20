Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Elastic (ESTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) in the last few weeks:
- 6/2/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $100.00.
- 5/31/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $110.00.
- 5/23/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $60.00.
- 5/20/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $110.00.
- 4/25/2022 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of ESTC stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.30. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
