Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Elastic (ESTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) in the last few weeks:

6/2/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $100.00.

5/31/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $110.00.

5/23/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $60.00.

5/20/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $110.00.

4/25/2022 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.30. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.