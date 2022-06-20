Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sprinklr (CXM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM):

6/16/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00.

5/20/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE CXM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,628. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -18.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $273,574.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,168.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after buying an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,552,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

