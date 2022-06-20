Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AZEK (AZEK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AZEK (NYSE: AZEK):

6/20/2022 – AZEK was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens.

6/17/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – AZEK was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

6/16/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00.

6/16/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.00.

5/12/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $29.00.

5/11/2022 – AZEK was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $33.00.

5/11/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $34.00.

5/11/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $30.00.

5/11/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00.

4/25/2022 – AZEK is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – AZEK was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

4/22/2022 – AZEK was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.77. 297,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AZEK by 717.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

