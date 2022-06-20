Redrow (LON:RDW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $486.70

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 486.70 ($5.91) and last traded at GBX 488.80 ($5.93), with a volume of 56418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500.50 ($6.07).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDW shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.80) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 811 ($9.84) to GBX 784 ($9.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($10.80) to GBX 710 ($8.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 837 ($10.16).

Get Redrow alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 524.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 581.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £3,960.19 ($4,806.64).

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.