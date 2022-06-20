Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given a $635.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has been given a $635.00 price target by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REGN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $24.20 on Monday, reaching $580.95. 67,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,000. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $653.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $644.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $523.29 and a 1 year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 2,683 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.90, for a total transaction of $1,845,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,437,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $15,319,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,882,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

