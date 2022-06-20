Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RNLSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Renault from €62.00 ($64.58) to €55.00 ($57.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($46.88) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($38.54) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

RNLSY opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.54.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

