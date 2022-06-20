Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $441.50

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 441.50 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 441.70 ($5.36), with a volume of 589704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445.40 ($5.41).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.68) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 629.44 ($7.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 509.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 521.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.36), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($120,630.03).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

