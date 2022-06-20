Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Dawson James issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Anavex Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Anavex Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Dawson James also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.88 EPS.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $655.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 124,953 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 58,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

