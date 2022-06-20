Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note issued on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.12.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,043,000 after buying an additional 58,302,509 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 49.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,533,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,071,000 after buying an additional 21,352,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $135,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $81,143,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,307,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

