Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Hawaiian in a report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.90). The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($3.85) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $13.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $702.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.85) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

